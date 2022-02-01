Supreme Leader condoles demise of Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani

Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani, a major Shia religious leader passed away early on Tuesday.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei condoled with Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani’s bereaved family.

The Leader also condoled with other religious leaders and the followers of Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani.

The demise of Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani will be a source of regret for the country’s scientific and religious community, Ayatollah Khameni said.

The Supreme Leader wished for his departed soul to rest in peace.

