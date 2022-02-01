Senior Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani passes away

Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani Was a senior Iranian theologian, a Twelver Shia Marja, and the author of several significant books on Shia jurisprudence.

Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani was born in 1297 (Iranian calendar) in Golpayegan.

He studied in seminaries of Qom under Grand Ayatollah Borujerdi, Hojjat, Khansari, and Golpaygani.

Membership in the Assembly for the Final Review of the Constitution and membership in the Guardian Council and its first secretary by the decree of Imam Khomeini (RA) have been among the political activities of Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani.

Seminaries across the country are closed until the end of this week following the passing of Ayatollah Lotfollah Saafi Golpaygani.

