President Raisi & Cabinet renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini

In this ceremony, President Raisi, vice-presidents, and the members of the cabinet commemorated the late Imam Khomeini by laying down flowers on his graves and praying for him.

Iranian President and cabinet members also paid tribute to the graves of martyrs Mohammad-Javad Bahonar, Mohammad-Ali Rajai, Mohammad Beheshti, government martyrs, and martyrs of 28 June 1981.

Speaking at the commemorative ceremony in the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran, late Imam Khomeini, Iranian President reiterated that Imam Khomeini always spoke of people, but the politicians of the world did not pay attention to the people in practice.

Imam Khomeini's view towards people was not ceremonial and political; he believed in the power of the people and their participation, Raisi said, adding that in Imam Khomeini’s view, governments should solve problems based on popular belief and the administration of justice.

