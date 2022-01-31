Leader visits Imam Khomeini's mausoleum on eve of 43rd Islamic Revolution anniv

At the mausoleum downtown Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei uttered prayer and recited Quran to commemorate the late Imam.

Also, the Supreme Leader paid homage to the Islamic Revolution and war-time martyrs and defenders of the holy shrines.

Annually, Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) which starts on February 1 is celebrated across Iran.

The day remembers the return of the late Imam Khomeini - the Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic - to Iran after 15 years of exile.

His return led to the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution only ten days later. The period has been termed as Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran.

1483**9417

