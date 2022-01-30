Jan 30, 2022, 11:26 AM
Iran’s Argon receives best horror movie award from Metropolis Film Festival

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian short film ‘Argon’ directed by Shooresh Vakili grabbed the best horror movie award from Metropolis Film Festival, Italy.

Speaking to IRNA, Vakili said that Argon is the first zombie movie in Iran.

He added that he had avoided copying Hollywood movies and all scenes have been domestically made.

According to official website of the event, “The Metropolis Film Festival is a unique international monthly film competition with a public screening events in the modern European metropolis of Milan.”

“MFF is an awards program for short and feature films, devoted to supporting filmmakers around the globe by recognizing excellence in filmmaking.”

