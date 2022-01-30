Jan 30, 2022, 11:15 AM
Women one third of Iranian mountaineers: Officials

Bojnourd, IRNA – Senior sport official announced on Sunday that 30 percent of Iranian climbers are women.

The figure shows increase in the recent years, Reza Zarei, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation, told IRNA on the sidelines of a mountaineering meeting in northeast of the country.

As the official noted, 200,000 athletes are active in 35 fields related to mountaineering in the country.

It has worthy to say that an Iranian ice climber, Mohsen Beheshti Rad, became first in speed category of UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships 2022 in Saas-Fee, Switzerland.

And it happened for the first time in the history that a non-Russian athlete received the gold medal in this event.

