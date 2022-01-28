FM: Iran deems as important to enhance ties with Latin America

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Friday.

The two sides discussed possible ways to deepen mutual cooperation in different fields.

Amirabdollahian invited his Nicaraguan counterpart to pay a visit to Tehran.

"Fortunately, political relations between the two countries are in a good status and I hope that we will be able to further expand economic cooperation in the near future," the Iranian foreign minister added.

The Iranian foreign minister congratulated the victory of Daniel Ortega and his Sandinista alliance in the November presidential election in Nicaragua and said Iran is ready to further expand mutual relations with Managua.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister, for his part, said the two countries have reached agreements in various economic, medical, scientific, technological and industrial sectors, adding that Managua is ready to implement these accords with Tehran as soon as possible.

