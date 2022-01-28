Conference on women’s role in development of societies held in Pakistan

The conference was hosted by Iranian Culture Center in Quetta.

Hassan Darvishvand, Consul General of Iran in Quetta, Hassan Taghizadeh Vaqefi, Director Iranian Culture Center, Hojjatoleslam Hashem Mousavi, Shiite Friday prayer Imam of Quetta, a number of educated women, political and cultural figures of Balochistan attended the conference.

Thinkers and intellectuals from Iran and Pakistan presented articles on the occasion highlighting the role of women in the development of human societies.

Fatemeh Azizabadi Farahani, a university professor and director of the Department of Culture and Media at the University of Science and Research, also attended the conference through video link.

Emphasizing the character of Hazrat Fatimah (AS) she raised important issues regarding the status and responsibility of women and their role in the establishment of a new Islamic civilization.

Azizabadi Farahani said in Islam men and women are equal and gender is a secondary issue.

The Consul General of Iran, Director of Iranian Culture Center in Quetta and a number of Pakistani personalities also explained the life Hazrat Fatimah (AS), her spirit of self-sacrifice, morality and infallibility, as well as her status as wife and mother.

