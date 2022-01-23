Pakistani women activists pay tribute to Hazrat Fatimah (AS), celebrate Mother’s Day

Women wing of leading Pakistani Shiite party, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) organized the event in Pakistan's Lahore the capital of Punjab province which was attended by women from all walks of lives.

Begum Parveen Sarwar wife of Governor Punjab was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion. she said the path to perfection and guidance of humanity depends on following the divine commands.

Paying rich tributes to Hazrat Fatimah (AS), she called upon the Muslim women to follow the life of the daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

She added the role of women is very important and sensitive in order to promote Islamic culture.

Expressing her satisfaction with the glorious gathering, Member of Punjab Assembly Ms. Syeda Zahra Naqvi said that love and affection for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and following their path is the basis of unity among Muslims.

Ms. Umul Banin Ali, Member of the Punjab Assembly from the ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf, said Hazrat Fatimah's (AS) lifestyle is a perfect model for women of the Islamic world.

Also, some prominent Pakistani women, including Shiites and Sunnis, expressed their devotion to Hazrat Fatimah (AS) and the Ahl al-Bayt.

Hundreds of religious scholars from the seminary of women, religious and social activists belonging to various Shiite and Sunni groups participated in the gathering of Hazrat Fatimah (AS) and Mother's Day.

