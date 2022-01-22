Conference on Women’s role held in Pakistan to mark birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (AS)

The birth anniversary of the great lady of and the birthday of Imam Khomeini (RA), Founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, was organized by the Cultural Consulate of Iran Embassy in Islamabad. The program was held at the Iranian Culture Center in Rawalpindi.

Cultural attaché of Iran in Pakistan Ehsan Khazaei, after reciting verses from the Holy Quran, and poetic versus about Hazrat Fatimah (AS) greeted the audience on the happy occasion.

Expressing his views the diplomat highlighted some characteristics of Muslim women and the imposed models of Western societies for women.

Khazaei said the occasion creates an opportunity to have an assessment of the current situation of Islamic world.

He noted the position of women is clear in the Holy Quran, in our religious teachings and in hadiths and narrations, but what is important is up to what extent we have been able to act on these great and heavenly principles in our lives.

Tayibah Bokhari a famous speaker and religious scholar while congratulating on the occasion of the blessed birth of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (AS) recited poems by Allama Iqbal Lahori describing the virtues of the daughter of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

She emphasized that in the present era, when we are witnessing the cultural invasion of the West, it is necessary to follow the life of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) to prevent this phenomenon and expose the conspiracies of the enemies of Islam against the young generation, especially women.

During the event a video clip based on the statements of Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, about the status and greatness of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (AS) was also played.

