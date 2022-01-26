Exports via Iran's western border grow by 466 percent

Mehdi Abbasian who was speaking on International Customs Day at Khosravi Border said that from the beginning of the current (Iranian) year (March 21, 2021) an average of daily 250 to 480 container trucks have carried Iranian export goods to Iraq, which is unprecedented during the past 15 years.

"Meanwhile, this year in Khosravi Customs Organization we had a noticeable volume of internal and external transit process, and temporary imports and exports," he reiterated.

The head of the Khosrawi Customs Organization said that according to the figures and statistics, the operations at Khosrawi Border this year show that Iran needs to change its approach at this border compared with the past, as the Iraqi side has announced that it will soon begin considering transiting Iranian goods to Syria, which is why Iran is now busy building the required infrastructure.

“Keeping in mind the current sensitive conditions, the responsibility of every single Customs Organization personnel is not only heeding to their own technical services, but also safeguarding the economic borders of the country more carefully than any other time in the past,” added Abbasian.

He referred to the World Customs Organization’s 2022 motto, Digital Evolution and Provision of a Dynamic Method in Customs Services, adding that this shows the importance of resorting to innovative methods in presentation of customs services.

