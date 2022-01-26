P4+1, Iran meet to finalize Vienna talks text on removal of sanctions

The negotiating sides have during the past days been focusing on two issues of verification and guarantees, and turning ideas into words and phrases.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani was busy exchanging viewpoints with the Russian top negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov and deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora at Coburg Hotel.

The eighth round of Vienna negotiations to remove the unlawful sanctions which began on December 27, 2021, according to the negotiating sides have made progress and are moving forward.

Last night the P4+1 and the American negotiating team met in Vienna.

The US delegation and the P4+1 talks were around the trend of the ongoing Vienna negotiations.

While the probability of reaching a final agreement still exists, the While House has been focusing on issues aside from the negotiations’ process, trying to avoid the tough task of adopting difficult political decisions.

The Iranian delegation is seriously present at the negotiating table, emphasizing that the more serious the other side will be in lifting the sanctions the sooner the final agreement will be achieved.

