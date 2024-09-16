Iranian students awarded 1 medal, 8 medallions at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

According to Iran’s Technical and Vocational Training Organization (Iran TVTO), Hassan Mohammadi and Hamidreza Hamidi received the silver medal in the field of cyber security at the WorldSkills Lyon 2024, France.

Accordingly, Alireza Pouchali, Aryan Taheri, Armin Taheri, Amir Mohammad Abouei, Mohammad Hosseini, Amir Abbas Ghasemi, Mehrdad Shirvani and Reza Gholami won medallions in different fields.

Some 1,400 competitors from more than 70 countries and regions around the world will gather in Lyon to compete in different skills.

The WorldSkills Competition, the world’s largest skills competition, is held every two years. It is a true opportunity for young professionals from all over the world to participate in an international competition, measure, and showcase their skills.

The competitors must not be older than 22 in the year of the Competition. There are 62 skill competitions, including 59 Official skills and 3 Exhibition skills.

The 47th WorldSkills Competition was held from September 10 to 15 in Lyon, France.

6125**4354