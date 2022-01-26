Iran, Russia, EU envoy meet in Vienna

As the first meeting on Wednesday, the top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with Russia's envoy in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov.

Bagheri Kani is scheduled to meet with Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora, and then with his counterparts from three European countries involved in the talks, namely France, Britain, and Germany.

The top negotiators of all the participating parties engaged in talks over the past two days to discuss drafting final texts.

The text – also referred to as decision document – has three annexes on sanctions removal, nuclear commitments, and the way both sides have to honor their commitments.

While nearly one month has passed since the beginning of the 8th round of Vienna negotiations aimed at terminating the US sanctions on Iran, the talks are being pursued at various levels and the negotiating teams have removed many of the disagreements, better known as open parentheses.

