The Iranian athletes taking part in the competitions were Fatemeh Mojallal, Mohanna Haji-Hosseini, Kimia Zarei, and Saqi Maleki who took part in women’s section. Amirreza Abdoli competed in men’s section.

The competitions were held in the Chinese city of Shenyang on September 11-14. China claimed the first team title by winning 13 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze. It was followed by Uzbekistan, which secured 3 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze.

