Negotiations continue in Vienna, Iranian delegation focuses on guarantees

The Iranian delegation is said to have focus on a sustainable agreement supported by the needed guarantees and verifications.

As the first meeting on Tuesday, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora.

Bagheri Kani is then scheduled to meet with his counterparts from three European countries involved in the talks, namely France, Britain and Germany.

The top negotiators of all the participating parties engaged in talks over the past two days to discuss drafting final texts.

The text – also referred to as decision document – has three annexes on sanctions removal, nuclear commitments, and the way both sides have to honor their commitments.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish