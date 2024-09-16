Pezeshkian frames FATF, JCPOA as key to tackling economic woes

Pezeshkian made the pledge on Monday during his first press conference since taking office. More than 300 journalists from both domestic and international media outlets have participated in the event.

“We have no choice but to resolve the FATF discussions. I will certainly write a letter to the Expediency Council to reactivate the FATF discussions so that we can find a solution,” he said when asked how he planned to tackle poverty, remove the sanctions, and improve the economy.

The FATF is a non-binding regulatory institution formed by the United States and its Western allies, supposedly to counter terrorism financing and safeguard the international financial system.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of enhancing relations with neighboring countries, citing his recent trip to Iraq, including visits to the Kurdistan Region and Basra, where he held talks with local officials.

"They were keen on developing strategic programs and joint projects with us," he noted.

The President further asserted that similar collaborative efforts could be established with Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and other neighboring nations.

He underlined the need to create a free market to absorb foreign investments and strengthen diplomatic ties. “We will advance foreign diplomacy based on dignity, wisdom, and expediency.”

The 25-year contract between Iran and China will be implemented

In the continuation of this meeting, in response to the question of a Chinese reporter, referring to the very good relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China, he said, "Most of our relations are with China, Russia and neighboring countries."

He added: What China did in connection with mediation between us and Saudi Arabia to solve problems is a big step for coordination in the region.

Stating that the 25-year joint agreement between Iran and China needs to be implemented, President Pezeshkian said, "As the president, I am determined that what was written and was supposed to be implemented, we will investigate the reason for its non-implementation so that it can be implemented and implemented."

"Our communication in the same discussion that has been formed in the communication ways between the countries of the region, can fully adapt and coordinate China's goal of accessing Iran's markets and our access to China," he added.

"We want to build the same highways that existed before on the Silk Road route, and now we want to advance it with proper facilities and access and technologies. Because we will definitely be a strategic partner with China and we will strengthen it, and in the next communications we will have together, we will try to implement what is written and cooperation will increase," President Pezeshkian further added.

