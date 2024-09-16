Sep 16, 2024, 1:43 PM
Iran's UN membership fee in 2024 was set at $19 million

Iran's UN membership fee in 2024 was set at $19 million

Tehran, IRNA – Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has announced that the cabinet members have approved Iran’s membership fee for the United Nations (UN) in 2024.

Iran's membership fee in the UN in 2024 is $19.616 million.

Accordingly, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will provide this amount to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Iran's membership fee in the UN in 2024.

