Iran's UN membership fee in 2024 was set at $19 million

Iran's membership fee in the UN in 2024 is $19.616 million.
Accordingly, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will provide this amount to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Iran's membership fee in the UN in 2024.
6125**9417
Tehran, IRNA – Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has announced that the cabinet members have approved Iran’s membership fee for the United Nations (UN) in 2024.
Iran's membership fee in the UN in 2024 is $19.616 million.
Accordingly, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will provide this amount to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Iran's membership fee in the UN in 2024.
6125**9417
Your Comment