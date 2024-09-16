Spain calls for cessation of genocide against Palestinian nation

The demonstrators also called for the cessation of arms trade with Israel, the Spanish news agency EFE reported.

About 400 individuals gathered at the Plaza Sol square in Madrid to show solidarity with the Palestinian nation and express protest at the Israeli regime’s genocidal acts in Gaza.

Some of the protestors lay on the ground on the flag of Palestine and some waved the Palestinian flag.

A banner carried by demonstrators showed a protest against educational discrimination.

The Gaza war has deprived more than 630,000 boys and girls in the enclave of going to schools and studying.

Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, over 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Strip.

On May 28, Spain, Norway and Ireland officially recognized Palestine as a state.

A few days ago, Spain hosted a meeting with the participation of senior Islamic and European countries to focus on the issue of Palestine.

