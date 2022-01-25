Jan 25, 2022, 2:35 PM
President Raisi’s Duma speech a sign of strategic depth in Tehran-Mosco ties

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was the first president in a global scale to address Russia’s State Duma in the last three years, which indicates the significance of Tehran-Moscow ties.

In the last 30 years after the USSR disintegration which led to the formation of the Russian Federation in 1991 and the State Duma, only nine presidents have given speeches before the Russian lower house, which is a sign of Moscow’s special respect for the relevant country.

The President of South Korea and former President of Moldavia were the last heads of states to be offered such an opportunity by Moscow in 2018.

No president had addressed the State Duma in the last three years because of the coronavirus spread, until President Raisi addressed the session of the Russian lawmakers last week. He was warmly welcomed and repeatedly applauded by them.

President Raisi told the Russian lawmakers that Iran-Russia cooperation in Syria was a successful example of bilateral relations, urging them to join forces to improve Tehran-Moscow ties.

He named antagonism to the US and NATO as well as Western sanctions as two issues that Iran and Russia have common understanding about.

