Gov’t spox promises Raisi’s Russia visit results come out soon

Ali Bahadori Jahromi said in a press conference on Tuesday that President Raisi, heading a high-profile delegation, visited Russia last week in line with the policy of balanced development of relations with other countries and diversification in foreign policy by prioritizing neighboring countries.

He said that conditions were not appropriate for the visit due to the situation of the coronavirus spread in Russia, but the trip was done under mutual respect-based health protocols to prevent a delay in achieving the goals and results.

President Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in an official working visit in Kremlin Palace without any time constraint and in a mutual respect environment, according to Bahadori Jahromi.

He also said that President Raisi’s address in the Russian State Duma was one to be remembered.

The government spokesman promised that Iranians would see the results of the visit very soon.

He mentioned operationalizing Iran-Russia credit line and increasing it from 5 billion dollars to 10 billion dollars in the first step as being among achievements of the visit.

The government spokesman also said that Iran and Russia made other agreements during this visit on increasing Iran's fruit export to Russia and railway and transportation corridors.

Asked if President Raisi would have a meeting with FIFA chief, Bahadori Jahromi said that no request for a meeting has been received from FIFA.

On the reports claiming that Russia has floated the idea of an interim agreement in Vienna talks, he said that no interim deal was on the agenda as Iran has repeatedly made it clear.

"No talk of an interim agreement has been raised during the President's visit to Russia, rather the two sides have emphasized that all participants should return to the JCPOA and take measures to remove the sanctions," Bahador Jahromi added.

