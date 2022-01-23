Jan 24, 2022, 12:29 AM
Vice president: Gov't aims to nullify sanctions' effects

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Vice-President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei said that one of many objectives of President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Moscow is to nullify unlawful sanctions.

“President Raisi’s visit to Russia had many objectives, just like foreign minister’s visit to China, and they were both aimed at showing mighty interactions of Iran's diplomacy, like the mighty interactions of the Iranian diplomats in Vienna and Iran’s broadening of relations with its neighbors and with the Latin American countries," Rezaei wrote in a Twitter message.

“The recent measures by the government are all parts of the significant, pragmatist strategy of the 13th government, aimed at nullifying the sanctions and pursuing its balanced foreign policy,” Rezaei added.

