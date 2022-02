The tournament came to an end on Sunday and Vafaei stunned three-time world champion Mark Williams.

Vafaei kicked off the event with a break of 123, which proved to be the high break of the week.

This was the first championship for Iran in professional global snooker events.

The Iranian snooker player won the £55,000 prize.

