The 2019 Asian Snooker Championships is being hosted by Doha, Qatar.

Sarkhosh had once ranked first and another time ranked second in the previous editions of Asian Snooker Championships.

On his way to the final game, he defeated his compatriot Ehsan Heydarinejad in quarter-finals and another Pakistani rival in the semi-finals.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish