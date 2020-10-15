Iranian snooker player defeats UK rival

The event has been going on since October 12 in the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England.

Hossein Vafaei, 39th in the world ranking, defeated Joe Perry who stands 16th in the ranking with the close points of 4-3 in a four-hour game.

Vafaei is now among the top 32 players. He and Perry has played four times before and each had earned two victories. The recent game was his third victory.

With the victory, he improved his world raking as well. Vafaei if to play Jamie Clarke in the next round.

The event was first held in 2016. Mark Selby became the champion last year.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish