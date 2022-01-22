Jan 22, 2022, 2:51 PM
Iran-Russia common capacities should be leveraged: Official

Tehran, IRNA– Deputy chairman of Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group drew attention to the common capacities and advantages of Iran and Russia in production sector.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Saturday, Kambiz Mirkazemi said that Iran can produce certain products at a discount.

He highlighted the necessity of long-term planning in exports, saying that export-banning directives have caused a lot of troubles in exports and production sectors and they can be seen as detrimental to domestic consumers.

One of the problems in exports is that producers invest in a certain product each year saturating the market and a shortage is face with the next year, Mirkazemi said, adding that all manufacturers flock to another product, as a result.

Exports ban would also lead to losing target markets, he added.

