Iran-Russia common capacities should be leveraged: Official

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Saturday, Kambiz Mirkazemi said that Iran can produce certain products at a discount.

He highlighted the necessity of long-term planning in exports, saying that export-banning directives have caused a lot of troubles in exports and production sectors and they can be seen as detrimental to domestic consumers.

One of the problems in exports is that producers invest in a certain product each year saturating the market and a shortage is face with the next year, Mirkazemi said, adding that all manufacturers flock to another product, as a result.

Exports ban would also lead to losing target markets, he added.

