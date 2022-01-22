Reading Iranian short stories at Italy’s Tehran embassy

The embassy held the reading event in cooperation with the Italian magazine of Internazionale and the Iranian journal of Na Dastan at the residence of Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone.



The event featured short stories of Iranian contemporary literature published in the latest edition of the Internazionale magazine.



The virtual event was attended by Mohammad Tolouei, Iranian journalist and writer, director of Na Dastan, Francesca Gnetti, editor of the Middle East section of Internazionale, as well as translator Giacomo Longhi, also writers such as Ali Khodai, Mahsa Mohebali, Bita Malakuti, Alieh Atai and Arash Sadeghbeigi, photographer Mozhde Nourmohammadi, and cartoonists Maysam Barza and Rambod Khanlari.



The stories published by Internazionale are very different from one another, but they all have a common thread in their focus on the daily life of Iranian ordinary people, Ambassador Perrone said in his introductory remarks.



The individual experiences of each of the writers and their main characters appear intertwined in their narrations, poems and photographs through time and space, so as to bring the reader closer to contemporary Iran, Ambassador Perrone added.



The reading event is part of a series of initiatives by the Italian Embassy in Tehran on Italian and Iranian literature aimed at highlighting the historical literary ties between the two countries.



This year the literary programs by the Italian Embassy in Tehran will include the celebration of Italy’s revered writer and intellectual Pierpaolo Pasolini, on the occasion of one hundredth anniversary of his birth, as well as many other workshops, translation competitions, screenings and readings on various authors both Iranian and Italian.

It is worth mentioning that, a book entitled 'Iran; Cities, routes and Caravansaries' was published in Rome by Iran's Cultural Office in the Italian capital.



According to Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the bilingual Persian-Italian book is themed on certain Iranian caravansaries and perspectives of reviving and repairing them as well as their new applications.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish