Lady Fatimah (AS) role model for modern era: President Raisi

The birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (AS) has been designated as Women’s Day and Mother’s Day in Iran.

President Raisi who is in Moscow was addressing a gathering of Iranian women residing in Russia.

He mentioned virtues of Hazrat Fatimah (AS) and said that in a world in which women have been turned into instruments, to get acquainted with Hazrat Fatimah’s school of thought is a need and requirement for women to be able to find out the right path of excellence.

The President promised Iranian women who had demanded facilitation of returning to Iran to continue education that the issue will be pursued by the ministers of science and health.

A number of Iranian women residing in Russia spoke in the meeting about the problems Iranian expatriates face in Russia.

