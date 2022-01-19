Pres. Raisi: Excellent Iran-Russia ties serving strategic goals

In a meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, he said the current relations between the two countries will further expand.

He referred to mutual understanding of regional and international issues as the bases of joint cooperation between Iran and Russia and said they serve the strategic interests of both nations.

President Raisi went on to highlight expansion of maximum interaction with neighboring and allied countries as the priority of Iran's foreign policy and said strengthening mutual cooperation will bring economic prosperity for both countries and enhance security conditions both in Iran and the world.

The Iranian President pointed to anti-terrorism campaign and fighting the organized drugs trafficking as one of the domains of mutual cooperation and said the good experience the two countries had in Syria in fighting terrorism could be well used in the Caucasus and Afghanistan as well.

He also stressed the principle of non-changing borders in Caucasus and the need to respect the national sovereignty and geopolitics of the region and underscored the need for enhancing economic development of the regional countries.

He believed the NATO penetration into the Caucuses and the Central Asia will pose a threat to the common interests of independent countries.

President Raisi referred to formation of a broad-based government which would entail all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan as the only to bring stability and sustainable security to the country.

He also said that Iran, like Russia, has been confronting the US in the past four decades.

He added that the Astana Initiative is the only propel framework to work out diplomatic solutions to the situation in syria.

President Raisi who has been invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to have an official visit to Russia met and held talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday evening.

He arrived in Moscow on Wednesday noon, heading a high-profile political-economic delegation comprising of Iran’s ministers of foreign affairs, petroleum, and economy for a two-day visit.

