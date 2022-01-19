Iran Rail Transit grows 202 percent 

In recent years, Iran has had plans to expand its railway network and connectivity and this is reflected in the Railway's performance report of the first nine months of the Persian calendar (March-December).

Within this period, the rail transit holds a record of 1,390 tons that shows 202 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

This record beats the highest record of rail transit within last 10 years which was 1200 tons in 2017.

Freight transport was 35 million tons and it is estimated to reach 68 million tons by the end of the Persian year (mid-March 2022).

Moreover, passenger transport was 14.7 million, indicating 110 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish