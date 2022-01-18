Iran-Russia to boost oil cooperation

The two ministers also discussed the need for furthering mutual economic cooperation as well.

Strengthening Iran-Russia cooperation within the framework of OPEC Plus in order to safeguard both countries' interest and regulating the energy market, regional cooperation in transferring Iranian gas to Pakistan and India with the participation of Russian companies, domesticizing oil equipment in Iran, technology transfer and boosting joint investments were among the most important topics discussed during Owji's meetings with the Russian officials here.

The two ministers were meeting within the framework of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission.

At the end of the session, Iranian and Russian oil ministers stressed their will to further develop cooperation in oil and gas extraction sectors.

Owji also met with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak when he discussed ways to expand economic relations, removing banking, customs and infrastructure obstacles, strengthening bilateral cooperation in oil and energy sectors and joint investment in infrastructure projects.

The Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission has been held 15 times in Tehran and Moscow so far.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish