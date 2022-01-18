Oil, gas main factors of Russia-Iran economic cooperation: Academic

Behrouz Abtahi, an academic at Shahid Beheshti University and former scientific attache of Iran in Russia and Central Asia, told IRNA on Tuesday that Russia and Iran are maritime neighbors, who have had relations in different areas since long time ago that may date back to four centuries ago.

Iranians and Russians possess numerous cultural affinities, particularly in southwestern parts in Caucasus, as well as eastern parts in northern Kazakhstan, the academic said, noting that such cultural affinities can pave the ground for the expansion of ties in other arenas.

The victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran altered foreign policy of the country; then, Moscow and Tehran could continue their relationship despite all ups and downs, Abtahi noted, adding that the West's sanctions on Iran and Russia pushed the two countries into enhancing bilateral political and economic ties.

The chairman of the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science went on to say, the fact that Russia-Iran economic ties could not be successful at the expected level may have its roots in lack of private sector’s concentration on Russia, because the Iranian firms continue to work with their traditional markets.

If the Iranians want to bolster economic and trade relations with Russians, they should acquire enough information on the northern neighboring state and its economic capacities, he argued.

To this end, educational courses are needed to provide economic actors with informative programs on businesses and economic management in Russia, the pundit said, adding that academics who are familiar with culture, capability and capacity of the neighboring state can help hold such courses; then, Iran’s embassy and consulates are expected to assist in development of economic relations.

Describing oil and gas sector as an international market with enormous capacity, he said that Russia-Iran coordination and collaboration in oil and gas market can help develop mutual cooperation in all fields.

If Russia and Iran expand cooperation, they can collaborate in scientific, technological, industrial, heavy machinery, power plants, modernization of railway, energy and mines arenas, he added.

When two economies want to interact, they should be complementary to each other and supply the other side’s requirements, Abtahi said, noting that these two important players in oil and gas sector should cooperate in complementary economic and trade ties in order to secure sustainable relationship.

Observers opine that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s upcoming visit to Moscow can pave the ground for strengthening Russia-Iran cooperation and become a turning-point to remove obstacles in development of trade and economic ties.

President Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to hold talks on bilateral and regional issues, as well as expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish