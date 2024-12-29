Switzerland closes inquiry into diplomat’s death in Iran

On Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office said that the investigation had provided a “clear picture” and found no evidence of “criminal intervention by a third party".

Consequently, the judicial process was closed in early November of this year, it added.

The diplomat, a woman in her 50s, was working at the Swiss Embassy in Iran and fell from the seventeenth floor of her residence in northern Tehran in 2021.

Forensic examinations were unable to determine the exact cause of her death, but said there were no signs of violence.

The Attorney General's Office said it suspected it could be a case of suicide.

