Lavrov: Iran-Russia partnership deal aims to enhance global peace

Tehran, IRNA -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that his country’s strategic partnership agreement with Iran focuses on enhancing regional and global peace and security, adding that there is no need to amend the document following the recent developments in Syria.

Speaking to RIA Novosti on Sunday, Lavrov said Iran-Russia cooperation on security and defense will be solidified in the agreement.

Fighting terrorism and extremism, and confronting other threats are other areas on which the two sides will have close cooperation, said Lavrov.

Obviously, such a comprehensive document will also have international dimensions, he added.

The strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Tehran is ready to be signed, without any need to modify it with regard to the situation in Syria, the Russian foreign minister said in reference to the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government earlier in December.

