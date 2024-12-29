Dec 29, 2024, 3:36 PM
Anti-Israeli operation injures Zionist forces in Ashkelon

Tehran, IRNA - News sources announced that an anti-Zionist operation in Ashkelon train station injured a number of Zionist forces.

According to Al Jazeera report, an anti-Zionist car-ramming operation near Ashkelon train station in the occupied Palestinian territories injured some of the Zionist forces.

It is said that this operation was carried out by bus.

Two Zionist soldiers were injured in this operation, and on of them is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, some other Zionist sources reported that one of the soldiers was killed.

Some other sources claim that it was not an anti-Zionist operation, but a car accident.

