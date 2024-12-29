104% growth in tourists visiting Kish Island

In an interview with IRNA, Kabiri said on Sunday that the plans to attract more foreign tourists have become easier in Kish Island.

There are plans to introduce new tourist destinations and these are on the agenda, he said, adding that new routes from Erbil, Baghdad and other Iraqi cities have been added to the destination of Kish.

The CEO of Kish Free Zone Organization also announced the establishment of the first direct flight from Tajikistan to Kish on January 4, 2025.

This achievement is the result of the meeting with Tajikistan Ambassador to Iran in Kish, he added.

Kish island is located on the northern edge of the Persian Gulf.

