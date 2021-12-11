Iran sitting-volleyball team nominated for Best 2021 team

Iran national sitting volleyball team received the gold medal in Tokyo and Morteza Mehrzad grabbed 28 points in the final match against Russia.

Iranian team is to compete with UK wheelchair rugby and US women sitting volleyball teams.

Iran has so far participated in nine editions of Paralympic Games from 1988 until 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and has bagged an accumulative 69 gold, 46 silver, and 45 bronze medals.

Iran's best performance is related to London 2012 Paralympic Summer Games, winning the 11th place in the ranking.

In Tokyo edition, Iran's paralympians won 12 gold, 11 sliver, and 1 bronze medals, gaining 13th place in global ranking.

For Iran, Tokyo Paralympics was specifically marked with Zahra Nemati's hat trick, winning her third consecutive gold medal in Paralympics in archery. She had won the gold medal in previous editions in 2016 and 2012, too.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish