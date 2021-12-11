UNSCEAR approves Iran membership

Despite the Zionist regime's opposition and the US sabotage, Iran has become a member of the UNSCEAR.

The United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) was set up by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1955. Its mandate in the United Nations system is to assess and report levels and effects of exposure to ionizing radiation. Governments and organizations throughout the world rely on the Committee's estimates as the scientific basis for evaluating radiation risk and for establishing protective measures.

In the wake of holding several rounds of talks on the draft of Australia resolution in the Special Political and Decolonization Committee and its approval in UNGA, Iran could promote its position in UNSCEAR as a permanent member.

Earlier, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the role of the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR)."

"We believe that all Member States of the UN should commit themselves to cooperate with the UNSCEAR in the fulfillment of its responsibilities," Iranian diplomat noted.

