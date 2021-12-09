Escalation in Afghan crisis problematic for Iran, Pakistan: PM Imran

Addressing the Islamabad Conclave 2021, which had the theme "Peaceful and Prosperous South Asia" organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) PM Imran Khan termed the situation in Afghanistan worrying and called for global efforts to resolve the crisis in the country.

He claimed that Pakistan was “fortunate” that the destruction did not occur on a large scale but reiterated that the destruction Afghans must be saved from was the looming humanitarian crisis due to their “reserves and assets” being frozen.

Imran Khan said the growing unrest in Afghanistan will also affect Iran and Pakistan, and we will face a major refugee challenge.

“We are trying our best to inform the world that in spite of their like or dislike for the Taliban, the primary concern should be the 40 million Afghans, and what they will have to undergo if the current situation persists,” the premier remarked.

Peace in the war-torn country, he emphasized, was important for Pakistan, especially in light of this country's geo-economics goal.

He added deteriorating US-China relations, which are heading towards a cold war-like situation, is something Pakistan needs to stop.”

“We should not be in any bloc,” he maintained, recalling the previous Cold War, where joining a bloc was not beneficial for Pakistan.

The 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states, focusing on the developments in Afghanistan and examining the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, is scheduled to be held on December 19 in Islamabad.

On 28th November President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on the sidelines of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat said that Iran supports inclusive government in Afghanistan and we are ready to work with Pakistan in this regard.

The President of Pakistan also said that Islamabad like Tehran wants the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and we consider cooperation necessary for the establishment of peace in this country.

