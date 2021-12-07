Iran, Russia discuss Vienna nuclear negotiations in Moscow

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Baqeri Kani, who is also the top Iranian negotiator in Vienna talks, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also reviewed issues of bilateral importance.

The two officials underlined the need for further negotiations and consultations between Tehran and Moscow on different international issues and the upcoming nuclear talks between Iran and the world major powers.

Baqeri’s visit to Moscow is taking place ahead of a new round of nuclear talks in Vienna.

Iran and the G4+1 – France, Britain, Russia, China, and Germany – began a fresh round of negotiations last week which came to an end on December 3. The talks are expected to be resumed within the next few days.

