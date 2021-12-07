US boycotted Iran's aviation industry rights by sanctions: Official

On the occasion of December 7, International Civil Aviation Day, Mohammadi Bakhsh said that the axis of protecting members' rights, providing appropriate opportunities, preventing economic violations caused by harmful competitions, responding to the expectations of the people of the world to have efficient air transportation, and especially encouraging industry as well as designing aircraft for peaceful purposes, are part of the clauses referred to by the Chicago treaty and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as an organization responsible for organizing the industry.

The goals that ICAO has outlined for air transport are basic regulations that everyone should fully comply with, he said.

He went on to say that what caused Iran to be strong in various sectors of the aviation industry has been the reliance on domestic experts despite all limitations.

