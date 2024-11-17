Iran’s defense chief meets Syria’s president to discuss security ties

During the meeting on Sunday, the two emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in combating terrorism and dismantling its structures to ensure regional stability and security.

President Assad said that the fight against terrorism is a regional and international responsibility, as its threats impact people worldwide.

Earlier in the day, Nasirzadeh held talks with Syria’s Chief of Staff General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim and Defense Minister General Ali Mahmoud Abbas, to explore ways to further strengthen military ties between Iran and Syria.

Iran’s defense chief arrived in the Syrian capital as the head of a delegation on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic was the first country to rush to Syria’s aid after foreign-funded militancy erupted in the Arab nation in 2011 to remove President Assad from power.

