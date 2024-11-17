Afghan delegation visits Iran to expand cooperation in rail transportation

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Works of the caretaker government of Afghanistan, announced that the purpose of the delegation's trip to Iran is to expand cooperation between the two neighboring countries in the field of railways.

"During this trip, the Deputy Minister of Railways of the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan will meet and discuss with the officials of the Iran Railway Company and other relevant institutions about increasing transportation and commercial exchanges through the Khaf-Herat railway and strengthening bilateral cooperation," he added.

At the present time, commercial goods are being transported between the two countries on the Khawaf-Herat railway line, and some parts of this route are still undergoing reconstruction and improvement operations.

