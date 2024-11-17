Nov 17, 2024, 7:30 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85662409
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Iraqi Resistance claims drone strikes on strategic targets in Eilat

Nov 17, 2024, 7:30 PM
News ID: 85662409
Iraqi Resistance claims drone strikes on strategic targets in Eilat

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a drone attack on three critical targets in the port city of Eilat, located in the southern part of the Israeli-occupied territories, according to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the resistance group stated that the attacks were conducted in retaliation for the Israeli aggression against civilians, including women, children, and the elderly and in support for the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

The attack comes a day after the Islamic Resistance of Iraq carried out two separate drone strikes targeting vital facilities in Eilat.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah intensified its missile attacks on Israeli military sites. According to the Al-Mayadeen network, the Lebanese group launched a series of strikes earlier on Sunday targeting the Maaleh Golani base, home to the command center of Israel's Hermon Brigade 810.

In its statement, Hezbollah affirmed the attacks were a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestinian resistance, as well as a defense of Lebanon and its citizens. The strikes reportedly occurred at 6 a.m. local time.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .