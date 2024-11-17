Iraqi Resistance claims drone strikes on strategic targets in Eilat

In a statement issued on Saturday, the resistance group stated that the attacks were conducted in retaliation for the Israeli aggression against civilians, including women, children, and the elderly and in support for the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

The attack comes a day after the Islamic Resistance of Iraq carried out two separate drone strikes targeting vital facilities in Eilat.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah intensified its missile attacks on Israeli military sites. According to the Al-Mayadeen network, the Lebanese group launched a series of strikes earlier on Sunday targeting the Maaleh Golani base, home to the command center of Israel's Hermon Brigade 810.

In its statement, Hezbollah affirmed the attacks were a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestinian resistance, as well as a defense of Lebanon and its citizens. The strikes reportedly occurred at 6 a.m. local time.

