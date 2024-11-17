Two Israeli forces killed in Palestinian ambush in north Gaza

Two Israeli Merkava tanks and three bulldozers were also destroyed in the operation in northern Gaza, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, also said Palestinian fighters had successfully targeted two Merkava tanks and a D9 bulldozer using Yasin 105 rockets in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The al-Qassam Brigades further said that their fighters took out two D9 bulldozers in the same area with Tandem anti-tank rounds.

On Sunday, the Israeli army confirmed that one soldier from the Kfir Brigade was killed in northern Gaza. It came days after the Israeli army announced the deaths of four soldiers from the same brigade during clashes with Palestinian fighters in northern Gaza.

Israeli media reports that the army is currently facing a shortage of thousands of troops, holding prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the manpower crisis.

