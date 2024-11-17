Iran’s defense minister stresses ongoing support for Axis of Resistance

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh met with Major General Kifah Moulhem, the director of Syria's National Security Bureau, in Damascus on Sunday.

During their discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields, particularly in defense and security, to combat terrorism and promote peace and stability in the region.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh highlighted Iran's strategic support for Syria in its fight against terrorism, and spreading peace and stability in the region.

He stressed Iran's ongoing backing of the Axis of Resistance, the Syrian government, and the Syrian people.

Meanwhile, Major General Moulhem expressed appreciation for the honorable position of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in support of the Resistance, viewing his stance as a source of strength for the people in the region.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Defense Minister met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus to discuss mutual defense and security cooperation.

During the meeting on Sunday, the two emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in combating terrorism and dismantling its structures to ensure regional stability and security.

Iran’s defense chief arrived in the Syrian capital as the head of a delegation on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic was the first country to rush to Syria’s aid after foreign-funded militancy erupted in the Arab nation in 2011 to remove President Assad from power.

