US seeking to revive ISIS, Shamkhani says

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad who arrived in Tehran on Monday.

He said that creating a new crisis in Syria was an American-Israeli plot, warning against its impacts on the security of the broader region.

The Iranian official also condemned continued Israeli attacks on Syrian soil, saying that the assaults were in continuation of the Israeli regime's barbaric aggression against Palestine and Lebanon.

Shamkhani also highlighted Iran-Syria strategic ties in political and security areas, stressing that they should be expanded to other areas, including economy.

The Syrian foreign minister thanked Iran on its all-out support of Syrian people and government and said that a new season has begun in Tehran-Damascus ties after the defeat of the terrorism front.

Mekdad termed US presence in Syria as illegal and a violation of Syria's sovereignty as well as aggression against its territorial integrity, saying that the US was seeking to revive terrorist groups in Syria.

He also called on Iranian companies to participate in Syria's economy, highlighting Syrian people's interest in Iranian products.

