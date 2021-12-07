Syrian lawmaker says Tehran-Damascus relationship 'not temporary'

Iran-Syria relationship is about a common fate and an existential relation that won't decay and has its roots in Syria's position on the 1980s Iraqi invasion of Iran and Iran's position on the ongoing terrorist war against Syria, Mohammad Fuaz said in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Tuesday.

Naturally the international relations are modified with common interests, the MP said, Iran-Syria relations, however, are beyond such calculations and have roots in their common fate.

Iran and Syria might differ on an issue, but their views on basic issues like the Axis of Resistance and sovereign issues are the same, he went on to say.

He also noted that Iran and Syria are on top of the Axis of Resistance which is aimed at annihilating Israel.

Fuaz further said that Iran-Syria relations are expanding in all political, economic, and cultural areas and the Syrian side tries to strengthen the ties.

He mentioned Syrian foreign minister's ongoing visit to Iran, saying that Faisal Mekdad submitted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Syria.

After the victory of Syrian Army with the support of Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah, some countries in the regions that were previously among the foes of Syria had to change their position on the country, Fuaz said, adding that this wouldn't impact Tehran-Damascus ties.

