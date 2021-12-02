Bagheri Kani: Iran submits proposed text in Vienna

Speaking to Iranian media in Vienna, Bagheri Kani said that today is the fourth day of negotiations in Vienna and that during the past few days, Iranian negotiators held several bilateral and multilateral meetings with the P4+1, namely France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China.

Bagheri Kani went on to say that last night Iran provided two proposed texts to the other side, one of which contains Iran's views on removal of sanctions and the other one is on the issue of Iran's nuclear actions.

Normally, the other side, reviews these proposed texts and becomes ready for serious talks and negotiations with Iran on the proposed texts, but the important point here is that these negotiations have various and numerous international implications.

He also warned the other negotiating teams not to let the approaches of the players out of the talks negatively impact the negotiations.

