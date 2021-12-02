Vienna talks proceeding with sanctions removal priority: Iranian FM

"Vienna Talks proceeding with seriousness and sanctions removal as fundamental priority. Expert talks are continuing too. In daily contact with top negotiator [Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian team in Vienna talks] Ali Bagheri Kani," Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.
He added, "Good deal within reach if the West shows good will, we seek rational, sober & result-oriented dialogue."
Bagheri Kani on Wednesday met and held talks with representatives of the three European countries - namely, the UK, France, and Germany - in Vienna.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the most important issues of the ongoing talks: lifting of the sanctions.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with the Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the IAEA Board Enrique Mora and Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart.
6125**9417
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment