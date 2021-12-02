Dec 2, 2021, 9:13 AM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84562768
Vienna talks proceeding with sanctions removal priority: Iranian FM

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that Vienna talks are going on "with seriousness" and that removal of the US-imposed sanctions on Iran are the core of the talks.

"Vienna Talks proceeding with seriousness and sanctions removal as fundamental priority. Expert talks are continuing too. In daily contact with top negotiator [Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian team in Vienna talks] Ali Bagheri Kani," Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.

He added, "Good deal within reach if the West shows good will, we seek rational, sober & result-oriented dialogue."

Bagheri Kani on Wednesday met and held talks with representatives of the three European countries - namely, the UK, France,  and Germany - in Vienna. 

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the most important issues of the ongoing talks: lifting of the sanctions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with the Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the IAEA Board Enrique Mora and Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart.

6125**9417

